GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Transportation installed a wrong-way traffic detection system Wednesday on the Clarence B. Sharp Highway.

The signs have flashing lights that triggered by a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction. The signs were installed at the Exit 3A northbound off-ramp from Route 349.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is installing the detection signs on dozens of highway ramps across the state — in an effort to prevent deadly wrong-way crashes.