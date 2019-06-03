Lawmakers begin state budget debate

Lawmakers are expected on Monday to be back in Hartford working on last minute legislation as the clock ticks towards Wednesday’s deadline.

It was a big deal last week when leaders of the House and Senate announced they reached a budget deal with the Governor, but now the rest of the legislature has to vote on that deal, and that starts Monday.

Remember, it was only Democrats in that room last week. Republicans do not control either House in the General Assembly, but they do have a voice once this budget bill comes up for debate.

They have said they feel shut out of the budget process and could really type this up, especially since the regular legislative session ends Wednesday night.

Here is what the current budget looks like:

It’s spends about $43 billion over the next two years.

It depends heavily on saving money on state employee health care costs.

It also adds new sales taxes.

It does not raise taxes on the wealthy, or on sugary drinks, the way some people wanted.

Remember, Governor Ned Lamont promised an on-time budget, so they are trying to get this done by Wednesday night. That means remaining hot button issues like tolls and legalizing recreational marijuana will probably have to wait.

The Assembly could always hold a special session after Wednesday, but before the beginning of the new fiscal year July 1 for any unfinished budget business.

