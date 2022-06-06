SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) – Issues associated with Hydroland Electric Generating System in Seymour reaches a boiling point. Lawmakers are upset that the company is not doing what it’s supposed to do to preserve the aquatic life.

The Kinneytown Dam is a major barrier to fish migrating along the Naugatuck River from Waterbury to the Long Island Sound.

“That’s the job of Hydroland and it hasn’t been fixed,” said Annamarie Drugonis, Seymour First Selectwoman.

Hydroland has owned the dam for the last two years, and now, lawmakers are calling on them to fulfill their obligations.

“Hydroland is not only failing our wildlife and environment but also our economy because people are not going to come here and fish if there are no fish,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Hydroland is currently blocking 32 miles of aquatic life from reaching center areas traditionally used for spawning.

“It’s just not right. Fish are dying at the base of this river,” said Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary.

After reaching out to Hydroland to do its job and not getting a response, lawmakers are now asking the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to step in.

Not only has Hydroland become an environmental problem, but also an economic issue for this region. Now, it’s in the hands of FERC to make things right.