HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – State lawmakers are considering a proposal from the governor to recruit more nurses.

“Connecticut is facing a critical shortage in nursing and healthcare providers,” said Kelli Vallieres, Chief State Workforce Officer.

More healthcare jobs in Connecticut were posted online in January than in any other sector. Forty-three percent of healthcare workers in the state are age 50 or older and the state is graduating about 1,000 fewer students per year than needed to fill the demand.

Governor Ned Lamont wants to invest in workforce development initiatives.

“Programs wherein fourteen weeks, 28 weeks, 36 weeks, you can get a certificate that allows you to do a lot of these skill sets. You get a guaranteed job and I’m doing everything I can to forgive your student loans if you stay around a bit longer,” Lamont said.

Some healthcare systems are already helping employees with student loans.