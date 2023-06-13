HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lawmakers are looking to create a region-wide task force to help prevent catalytic converter thefts.

Last week, Nancy Bencosme of Broadbrook returned to Connecticut after a trip to San Diego to find that her catalytic converter had been cut from under her car in Windsor Locks.

“It’s very frustrating I have had that car for 10 years,” she said. “So my O2 sensor was caught and my catalytic converter was taken out and about 6 inches of my exhaust system as well.”

Last year, Lawmakers thought they had slowed the problem when they changed the rules, requiring payment for a catalytic converter to be mailed to a home address that is kept on file along with a photo ID.

“The law we put in place last year worked, to the point where everybody’s going out of state, so we just have to deal with the out-of-state issue now,” State Rep. Patrick Callahan (R-Conn.) said.

A new law passed unanimously by the House and Senate last week asks the state police, the Department of Motor Vehicles and the governor’s office to form a task force to work with other states in the northeast region.

“A lot of these are going to Jersey and New York and even over to Rhode Island or Massachusetts so we will have to work together otherwise they’re just going to go where the laws are more lenient,” Callahan said.

“The shop that I took my car to, he says he has known there was a big ring busted in Springfield and he has seen this happen a lot, so that’s good to know because I didn’t realize how valuable it was,” Bencosme said.

Callahan has witnessed firsthand thieves trying to cut catalytic converters from cars in a parking lot at a law enforcement retirement dinner.

He says a carload of thieves pulled up in the late afternoon in a crowded parking lot.

Lawmakers hope a regional task force will cut down on regional illegal sales.

“They’ll get one guy who takes a bunch of them and pays a kid cash and then they sell the bulk of them in another state,” Callahan said.

The task force bill will be presented to the governor in the next couple of weeks. Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to sign the bill.