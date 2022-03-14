(WTNH) – The push to ban flavored vaping products and place limits on nicotine content is once again taking center stage at the state Capitol on Monday.

A bill to do this failed last year. Lawmakers will hold a public hearing.

Supporters of the bill say companies that make flavored vapes are targeting kids and believe this is a key way to reduce youth exposure to smoking. Reducing nicotine can help lower the odds of continuing use.

A group representing hundreds of store owners say a ban would push flavored vapes to the black market and be unfair to adults who rely on them.