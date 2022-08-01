FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut lawmakers are backing an effort to protect emergency responders including tow truck drivers and construction workers on the highways. The goal is to get a federal Move Over Resolution passed in Congress.

Whether it’s highway workers or first responders, each day, their lives are in danger while working on the side of the road. In 2020, tow truck driver, Corey Iodice was killed while helping a stranded motorist on the Merritt Parkway.

“A tow truck operator is just simply doing their job. They’re responding to an emergency. They are there to help. They shouldn’t have to lose their lives because they’re simply doing their jobs,” said Brenda Kupchick, Fairfield First Selectwoman.

Helping to bring awareness to the problem is U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal. On Tuesday, he’s introducing bipartisan legislation to adopt a Move Over Resolution.

“I hope we will have unanimous support in the United States Senate. We need to raise awareness about laws already on the books. Connecticut has one,” Blumenthal said.

Police and fire departments in Fairfield are well aware of this frontline danger. It’s why they’ve joined forces to support the Flagman Project, a nonprofit foundation established to promote awareness and to honor Iodice.

On Monday, they donated $4,000 to the cause.

“We are putting our money where our mouth is, and we are doing it with our own safe interest. The interest of our emergency responders,” said Chief Denis McCarthy, Fairfield Fire Department.

“We are ensuring that we are protecting disabled motorists as best we can. As a department, with the fire department, we’re now asking the public to do your part,” said Lt. Mike Paris, Fairfield Police Department.

According to national statistics, 65 first responders died last year on American highways all because people failed to move over or slow down during an accident.