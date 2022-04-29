(WTNH) – There’s a state flower, bird, and soon there could be a state candy.

Lawmakers in the House have approved the lollipop as Connecticut’s state candy. According to the Hartford Courant, this proposal came from some fourth-graders at Dwight Elementary School in Fairfield.

The students even testified that the lollipop was invented in 1908 by a New Haven resident. After a 10-minute debate, representatives voted 139 to 5 to pass the proposal.

If approved and signed by Governor Ned Lamont, the designations would take effect on Oct. 1.