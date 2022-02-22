HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – On Tuesday, state lawmakers will introduce a bill that would require the use of neck guards in youth hockey activities.

The move comes after the tragic death of 16-year-old Teddy Balkind of New Canaan. He died last month after another player’s skate accidentally cut his neck during a game.

RELATED: New Canaan Police identify high school hockey player who died after on-ice collision

More than 107,000 people nationwide have signed a petition to increase safety measures for youth hockey players.

RELATED: St. Luke’s head of school: Teddy Balkind did not fall before sustaining fatal injury

Canada has already mandated wearing neck guards.