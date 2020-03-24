Lawmakers postpone legislative businesses until April 13 due to coronavirus pandemic

(WTNH) — It’s not often we see Republican and Democratic leaders issue a joint statement, but they are certainly on the same page about suspending all legislative activities for at least another three weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This as the number of cases continues to multiply in Connecticut. State epidemiologist Dr. Matthew Carter said what we’re seeing is likely the tip of the iceberg. Of the 415 people testing positive, 270 cases are in Fairfield country, 54 people are in hospitals and ten have died, including a Norwalk man in his 50s.

Businesses like Gil’s Drywall in Plainville and PW Power Systems of Glastonbury are stepping up to donate supplies to the state. The National Guard has been supplying hospitals with needed supplies like ventilators. Businesses are also stepping up and heeding the call to give back by donating medical supplies as well.

The main concern continues to be taking measures in an effort to try to prevent the state’s medical facilities from being overwhelmed.

There are now twelve drive-by testing sites in the state, but you need a doctor’s note to go there.

Governor Lamont’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” order went into effect Monday night closing all non-essential businesses across Connecticut.