(WTNH) – Lawmakers from across the country, including right here in Connecticut, are taking on social media giants. They want to make sure children’s online privacy is protected.

It’s an issue that has support from both sides of the aisle. Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal is teaming up with Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blakburn to spearhead the Kid’s Online Safety Act.

The act would require social media companies to give parents and kids tools to prevent the harmful impacts of social media, including protecting them from strangers on the other side of the screen.

“Children may go to forums and connect with other children like them and not know anything about the fact that the person they’re talking to may not be a child at all,” said Sarah Eagan, CT Child Advocate. “May not be in their community, but just be there to exploit them, gather personal information, maybe even connect with them and harm them.”

Right now, most social media sites require users to be at least 13 years old, but the U.S. Surgeon General is now recommending parents keep children off social media even longer.

On Tuesday, lawmakers will hear from parents and mental health professionals to determine the best way forward.