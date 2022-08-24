NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Last year Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London had 80,000 visits and the hospital says each year it is seeing more and more people seeking emergency care.

The Hospital is undergoing an expansion to meet the growing need for medical care.

The 11,465-foot expansion would increase patient treatment areas to 57 private rooms with dedicated pediatric treatment rooms and an expanded and improved waiting area.

Lawrence and Memorial recently underwent a renovation to the entrance of their lobby in the emergency department. Hospital workers hope the expansion will improve emergency care and cut down on wait times.

Employees who work at the hospital believe that the clean, modern, peaceful, and calming space really steps up the healing process.

On Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony two families from Fishers Island NY were here to help with the celebration because of their generous contributions to making this project happen.

“It’s exciting to know this facility is here for all of us,” said Tracy Rutherfurd of Fishers Island, New York.

Another big part of this project is the upgrade to the electrical system here at the hospital which really puts it in a better position for the future because now it can support state-of-the-art medical technology and more of it

“So no more curtain separations. Just private rooms where patients can have dignity and quiet and not necessarily be subject to the activity of the patient next door or down the hall,” said Dr. Craig Mittleman of Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.