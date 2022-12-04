CONCORD, N.H. (WTNH) — Connecticut is among 13 states involved in a lawsuit against a popular type of Sig Sauer pistol that has reportedly been firing on its own.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Concord, New Hampshire. Police and federal law enforcement say that there have been over 100 incidents of the P320 firearm firing without the user pulling the trigger.

20 people from various states are behind this lawsuit, calling for a trial and unspecified monetary damages. According to the lawsuit, “the weapon lacks industry-standard safety features and has fired without the user deliberately pulling the trigger many, many times”.

The 20 plaintiffs include Texas, Georgia, Connecticut, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Virginia, Louisiana, Florida, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Washington and New Jersey.

Many users reported that the gun fired while still in the officers’ holster, causing them serious injuries to the leg, hip or even to bystanders. However, Sig Sauer is denying that the pistol is capable of firing on its own.

Sig Sauer makes guns for international military and commercial sale. The majority of users are law enforcement officers, former military personnel and/or trained and certified gun owners. The gun has been in service since 2014.

The lawsuit also states this is not the first lawsuit against Sig Sauer. Milwaukee’s police union sued the city earlier this year to have the gun removed from service. Police say that in the last two years, these P320 pistols misfired three times, causing serious injuries to two officers.

In another case, Sig Sauer offered refunds or replacement handguns to users after a federal class action lawsuit was filed for P320 pistols made before 2017.