NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An early thanksgiving celebration in New Haven Tuesday where the non-profit Leadership, Education & Athletics in Partnership (LEAP) hosted kids in the program for their ‘thankful dinner.’

Children gave a short speech about what they were grateful for, before enjoying a thanksgiving meal where most of the food was donated to the organization.

“My name is Christian and one thing I’m grateful for is my family because I love them and they love me,” shared one child at the event.

Counselors with LEAP say they are proud to be part of a program that helps kids whether it’s with homework, swim lessons, or emotional support.

“We notice that kids in New Haven don’t really have much, so we offer this program to give them resources that they wouldn’t normally receive anywhere else,” said Counselor Darcus Henry Jr.

Leap has eight locations across Connecticut and each held its own ‘Thankful Dinner’ on Tuesday night.