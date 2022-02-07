Learning Lost? Teachers discuss the impact of remote learning on students

(WTNH) – The pandemic jolted our lives, and the new statewide assessments show just how much it jolted the classroom. Too many kids are not at grade level right now.

News 8 spoke with leaders at the Department of Education and held a virtual roundtable with four teachers on the frontlines of the issue.

The numbers tell the story.

“What these assessments are telling is our students have lost ground,” said Ajit Gopalakrishnan, Chief Performance Officer at the CT Dept. of Education.

What many people feared came true. Remote students didn’t do as well as their peers who learned in the classroom. When you compare the year before the pandemic to the 2020-2021 school year, remote learning 11th graders dropped in proficiency in English and even more so in Math.

It’s even worse for high-needs students. Those are kids learning English, have a disability, or come from a low-income family.

“When we see the declines that we’ve seen here, more so for students who learned remotely than those who learned in person. When we see those patterns, it’s very concerning to us,” Gopalakrishnan said.

When asked about how students are doing, David Bosso said, “They are resilient in many, many ways. Certainly, some struggle and that’s the reality.”

“I think it’s a tremendous challenge, the transition as well as the social-emotional aspect of it,” said Sheena Graham.

They say it’s no surprise remote learners are not testing at the same level as those in the classroom, especially in math because the technology that was meant to help them learn also made it a little too tempting to find answers.

“Or I Google searched what the answers were while I was taking quizzes at home, and we all acknowledge that high school kids have done this and were honest about it,” said Kristen Record.

“When we’re talking about the English classes or the humanities courses, looking at if this is something they can just Google, why does it need to be on an assessment. So, it forced teachers to have really important and necessary conversations about how we design assessment,” said Meghan Hatch Geary.

They are now meeting students where they are academically and emotionally.

“To give an example, we had a guest artist that came in and it meant combining three classes to work with this guest artist, and I had some students that shut down because that was just too many people for them. They had gotten used to the smaller setting,” Graham said.

They all stressed the only way to help kids is to create smaller classes, increase support staff, to give more individual attention. The Department of Education says they have interventions in place thanks to federal money and they are making plans now for summer school programs.

“Recovery is not going to be like magic in one year, but we want to make sure the slope to recovery is a lot steeper,” Gopalakrishnan said.

The teachers worry about having continued support districts, not just when the federal government sends money our way. They also added students learned a lot over the past two years, such as things that don’t show up on assessments like resiliency and emotional awareness.