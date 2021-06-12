VIDEO: Ledyard PD need help to locate, identify vehicle that struck an officer during traffic stop

by: Gina D'Amico

Posted: / Updated:

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)– Ledyard Police are asking the public for help in identifying and locating a car that struck an officer during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

At approximately 2:33 a.m., a Ledyard police officer was conducting a motor vehicle stop on Route 2 west of Watson Road when the officer was struck by a passing car.

There were four travel lanes in this section of Route 2, two westbound and two eastbound.

Police report the officer arrested a driver for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics.

As the officer was speaking with the occupants of the accused’s vehicle, a grey or dark-colored, four-door sedan struck the officer with the passenger side mirror and continued without stopping, according to police.

The officer sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from Backus Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Eric Bushor of the Ledyard Police Department at 860-464-6400.

