LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man for an alleged assault and risk of injury to a minor on Saturday.

Ledyard police said they responded to the report of a possible physical altercation between a male and a female on Gallup Hill Road. Upon arrival, the officers located the victim and discovered visible injuries on her face.

The man accused of assault was then seen leaving the residence and running into an adjacent wooded area, according to the police. He was identified as Nathaniel J. Archeval-Ramos.

Police said a K9 track ensued and the accused was located in a wooded area and taken into custody without incident.

Archeval-Ramos was charged with the following offenses: assault in the third degree, interfering with an officer and risk of injury to a minor.

Police said Archeval-Ramos was held on a $100,000 cash or surety bond. He is set to appear at New London Superior Court on Monday.