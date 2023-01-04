(WTNH) – Connecticut lawmakers opened for another year on Wednesday. They’ll soon discuss whether supermarkets should be allowed to sell wine in the state. It’s a debate spilling over for years.

Connecticut could join 42 other states allowing wine in supermarket checkout lines. The Indian American Package Store Association is fuming, saying the change would affect more than 1,200 package stores and 4,000 jobs.

“This is something that we rely on,” said Maulik Vyas, Founder of the Indian American Package Store Association of Connecticut. “This is what we are counting on. This is how we pay our mortgage. This is how we pay our tuition for our family.”

Girish Patel’s family owns five wine locations across the state.

“We’d start to see an immediate loss of foot traffic in our stores and revenue,” Patel said.

Patel says wine makes up 50% of their revenue. They offer nearly 4,000 different selections, and if supermarkets start selling, it could have a domino effect, including impacting their 50 employees and the convenience to their customers.

“You can see that convenience turn into an inconvenience when a Connecticut customer would have to drive, five, ten, fifteen minutes to go get one bottle of let’s say bourbon, whiskey, tequila, or gin,” Patel said.

The Connecticut Food Association says the battle over the bottle comes down to customers looking to one-stop-shop.

“People are looking to save time, save money,” said Wayne Pesce, President of the Connecticut Food Association.

Pesce says they may represent large supermarkets, smaller food retailers and suppliers, but they can also raise a glass to the package stores.

“People are still going to do both and they’re still going to go visit their local package store, as will I,” Pesce said.