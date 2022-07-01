MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A bicyclist was struck by a car in Meriden and had to be transported to the hospital via Life Star on Friday.

The crash occurred on East Main Street around 4 p.m. near the area of Saint Casimir Drive and Norwood Street, according to police.

Police said the man was conscious after the crash but he suffered head trauma. Life Star responded to the scene to bring the man to undergo medical treatment.

East Main Street was closed for several hours between Saint Casimir Drive and Norwood Street while officers processed the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.