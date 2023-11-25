WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two victims, one with life-threatening injuries, were sent to the hospital after their vehicle collided with a garbage truck in Wethersfield.

This morning at approximately 2:41, the Wethersfield Police Department responded to 1130 Silas Deane Highway after receiving reports of a two-car motor vehicle accident.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw that a Kia sport utility vehicle had struck a garbage truck, said authorities.

Firefighters from the Wethersfield Fire Department had to extricate the driver of the Kia.

Aetna Ambulance services provided medical attention to the victims while at the scene. Both victims were transported to a local hospital with one of them sustaining life-threatening injuries, said police.

The Silas Deane Highway was closed for approximately four hours to allow officials to clear the scene.

The Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Team has launched an investigation into this crash.

