WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two lifeguards sprang into action when they heroically rescued a drowning child on a West Haven beach on Wednesday.

Madison Hobartt and Issac Gorske saved the life of an 11-year-old who was actively drowning on Oak Street Beach. The child was reported to be safe after the incident.

Lifeguards Madison Hobartt and Issac Gorske. (IMAGE CREDIT: The City of West Haven Parks & Recreation Facebook Page)

The City of West Haven’s Park’s and Recreation Facebok page released the following statement: “We are so proud to have you both on staff keeping our Beaches Safe.”