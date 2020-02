WILLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police and firefighters are responding to the scene of a head-on car crash on River Road (Route 32) near Ademac Road in Willington this morning.

University of Connecticut Fire-Rescue and Troop C are on scene of the two car crash that was reported around 11:40 a.m.

LifeStar has been requested to the scene, too.

State Police say the road is closed.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 8 for updates.