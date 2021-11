WASHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating after a person was run over by a tractor in Washington on Thursday.

Police said just before 1 p.m., troopers from Troop L responded to Kielwasser Road for the report of a person who was run over by a tractor at the Starberry Farm.

Lifestar was requested to the scene.

No additional information was released at this time.

