LifeStar responds to scene of motorcycle crash in Ashford

ASHFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency personnel responded to Route 89 in Ashford for a single motorcycle crash this evening.
Tolland County 911 confirmed Ashford Fire Department, paramedics and LifeStar responded to the scene of the crash.
by: Nicole BoucherPosted: / Updated:
ASHFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency personnel responded to Route 89 in Ashford for a single motorcycle crash this evening.
Tolland County 911 confirmed Ashford Fire Department, paramedics and LifeStar responded to the scene of the crash.