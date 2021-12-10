Lifestyle expert shares classic recipe for gingerbread cookies

News

by: WTNH staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Celebrating the holidays might remind you of a favorite dish or cookie.

For lifestyle expert Caryn Antonini, that is gingerbread cookies. Antonini shares how to make her classic gingerbread people with a royal icing recipe.


Recipe:

Ingredients:

Cookies:

¾ cup butter, softened

¾ cup brown sugar, packed

¾ cup molasses

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ tablespoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cloves

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Directions:

In a large bowl, blend butter, brown sugar, and molasses until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Blend in egg and vanilla.

In a medium bowl, sift together all dry ingredients – flour, ginger, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg.

Blend sifted mixture to the butter mixture at a low speed until just combined. Do not overbeat.

Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and chill for 2-3 hours until firm.

Preheat oven to 350F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

Divide the dough in half, rolling out one half on a floured cutting board or surface until ¼ inch thick. Use gingerbread people cookie cutters to cut shapes. Place on parchment-lined sheets about 1 inch apart. Bake for about 9 minutes or until slightly puffed and shaped. Allow cooling before removing from cookie baking sheet.

Repeat with remaining dough until finished.

Royal Icing:

3 cups powdered sugar

¼ cup light corn syrup

¼ cup milk

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

Mix all ingredients together with a spoon until combined. Divide icing if using different colors. Enjoy!

For more information, go to carynantonini.com.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss