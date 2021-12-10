Lifestyle expert shares classic recipe for gingerbread cookies

(WTNH) — Celebrating the holidays might remind you of a favorite dish or cookie.

For lifestyle expert Caryn Antonini, that is gingerbread cookies. Antonini shares how to make her classic gingerbread people with a royal icing recipe.



Recipe:

Ingredients:

Cookies:

¾ cup butter, softened

¾ cup brown sugar, packed

¾ cup molasses

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ tablespoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cloves

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Directions:

In a large bowl, blend butter, brown sugar, and molasses until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Blend in egg and vanilla.

In a medium bowl, sift together all dry ingredients – flour, ginger, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg.

Blend sifted mixture to the butter mixture at a low speed until just combined. Do not overbeat.

Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and chill for 2-3 hours until firm.

Preheat oven to 350F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

Divide the dough in half, rolling out one half on a floured cutting board or surface until ¼ inch thick. Use gingerbread people cookie cutters to cut shapes. Place on parchment-lined sheets about 1 inch apart. Bake for about 9 minutes or until slightly puffed and shaped. Allow cooling before removing from cookie baking sheet.

Repeat with remaining dough until finished.

Royal Icing:

3 cups powdered sugar

¼ cup light corn syrup

¼ cup milk

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

Mix all ingredients together with a spoon until combined. Divide icing if using different colors. Enjoy!

