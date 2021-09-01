Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Connecticut
Health
Politics
Crime
National
Live Traffic Map
Latest News Videos
BestReviews
Lighting Up the Holidays in New Haven
Faces of the Unvaccinated
Gil on the Go
Top Stories
‘You can’t even cry loudly’: Counting Ethiopia’s war dead
Top Stories
First African American elected for the Board of Directors in Manchester
Video
White House hosting Tribal Nations Summit online this week; CT’s Mashantucket Pequot, Mohegan tribes to attend
Video
Italy stumbles into playoffs again in World Cup qualifying
Trump sells D.C. hotel for $375 million
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Connecticut 8 Day Forecast
Connecticut Weather Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
On-Air
Meet the Team
Television Schedule
This Week in Connecticut
Capitol Report
8 Things To Do
Connecticut Families
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Whats Right With Schools
Wednesday’s Warrior
Pet of the Week
At the Movies
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Sign-Up for Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Hartford Athletic
High School
UConn Huskies
New England Patriots
New England Nation
The Big Game
NY Giants
NBA
NHL
MLB
Top Stories
Swiatek spoils Badosa’s birthday at WTA Finals
Top Stories
Champion Braves sign Manny Piña to add depth at catcher
Rays OF Arozarena, Reds 2B India earn Rookie of Year honors
Yankees hire former Mets manager Luis Rojas as 3B coach
NHL postpones 3 games amid Ottawa Senators virus outbreak
CT Style
Law Down
Yale New Haven Health Check
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
Middlesex Health: Bowel Incontinence and Sacral Nerve Stimulation Therapy
Video
Top Stories
Grace Gold: Holiday Beauty & Style Gifting
Video
Top Stories
The Connection: Fundraising for Community Based Organizations
Video
BHcare: Mental Health/Substance Use Services for Veterans and Their Families
Video
Pilgrim Furniture City: Veteran’s Day Sale!
Video
Trinity Health of New England Provides the Future of Headache Care and Treatment
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Lighting Up the Holidays in New Haven
Lighting Up the Holidays in New Haven: From Cheshire to New Haven, a look at this year’s tree
News 8 will be Lighting Up the Holidays in New Haven with the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony
Video
Holiday Happenings in New Haven
Close
You have been added to News 8 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
News 8 Breaking News Alerts
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Faces of the Unvaccinated: Local nurse explains her reasoning for not getting vaccinated, not letting children get COVID-19 vaccine
Video
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Manchester teen killed speaks out after juvenile arrested, calls for stricter juvenile laws
Wallingford Police: Suspects stole thousands of dollars worth of TVs from BJ’s
Gallery
Selective antidepressants shown to protect against severe COVID-19, new study
Video
Runaway NJ teen told cops mom had stabbed her and threw bleach in her eyes
Don't Miss
News 8 celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Video
Nexstar teaming up with Feeding America to help fight hunger in America
Video
More Don't Miss