News 8 will be Lighting Up the Holidays in New Haven with the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is excited to announce that we will be bringing you the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on the New Haven Green this year.

On Wednesday, the 50-foot tree made the journey from Trout Brook Road in Cheshire, where a family generously donated the towering Norway Spruce.

DRONE VIDEO: Tree being brought to New Haven from Cheshire

“They came out and checked out my tree and some other trees and selected this one,” Tracey Strickland, who donated the tree to New Haven, said.

When it was time to deliver the Strickland’s tree to the New Haven Green, public works crews and donated cranes were on hand to put the tree on a truck and bring it to New Haven. It will be adorned with 50,000 lights.

“As you remember, last year, it was all virtual, and as we slowly get away from COVID and start to do a lot more things in person, it just feels like that we can start to reconnect again,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said.

The tree lighting ceremony will be on a smaller scale than in years past, but there will be music, a petting zoo, and some other activities for families and children. One big part of the tree lighting ceremony involved a visit from Santa Claus.



News 8 spoke with Mayor Justin Elicker about this year’s tree lighting ceremony.

News 8 spoke with Mayor Justin Elicker about this year’s tree lighting ceremony.

Richard Graziano, News 8’s vice president and general manager, spoke about why it is so special for the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony to be on News 8.

Richard Graziano, News 8’s vice president and general manager, spoke about why it is so special for the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony to be on News 8.

News 8 is excited to announce we will be bringing you the Holiday Tree Lighting on the New Haven Green this year.

Richard Graziano, News 8’s vice president and general manager, is proud to bring this popular event to the community.

“We’ve been through a lot. It’s been challenging, so many people have lost so much and we hope that we have a great night and people come out and enjoy it with friends and family,” Graziano said.

News 8 is Lighting Up the Holidays in New Haven. Join us on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. for a holiday special featuring the lighting of the tree.

DRONE VIDEO: Tree set up on the New Haven Green for the tree lighting ceremony