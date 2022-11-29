NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Deck the halls and rock the jingle bells with the Yale Spizzwinks, the holidays have arrived at The Shops at Yale which is chock full of fun throughout December.

“There’s a nice event space here, Broadway Island in the middle where we hold the Ice Carving Competition and A cappella concert that takes place on December 11th from 12 to 4pm, ” says David DelVecchio of Yale University Properties. “We have six professional ice carvers coming down to compete for prizes and awards and eight Yale A cappella groups.”

Events – like visits with the season’s most famous couple – are free.

“We’re hosting Santa and Mrs. Claus again this year they’ll be at Barnes and Noble on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and then B Natural Kitchen and Claire’s Corner Copia on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.,” says Erin Shanley, Marketing Coordinator at The Shops at Yale Marketing, also inviting the public to a Chapel Street open house on Thursday, December 8th.

“It’s just a great time to come down. Get your shopping done and there will be free food and wine, a great night to be in New Haven,” says Shanley.

Find warm and cozy deals!

“Now through December 24th, shoppers who spend $50.00 or more can show their same-day receipt at Atticus Bookstore Cafe for a free hot cocoa,” says DelVecchio, noting that receipt can also get you two hours of free parking.

So be merry and bright as you multi-task, entertaining the family and getting presents for under the tree, all at the same time.

“Seven days a week, there’s always something to do. We have thirty-plus restaurants, thirty-plus retailers, so, it’s a great day out,” says DelVecchio.

Click here for a full list of holiday events at The Shops at Yale.