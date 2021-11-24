 

New Haven boutiques and big-box stores ready for the holidays

Lighting Up the Holidays in New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lighting Up the Holidays in New Haven

CT Style: Holidays in New Haven Special

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Store owners throughout New Haven are gearing up for the holidays; helping you get something special for everyone on your list!

“Downtown New Haven is your holiday shopping destination this season,” says Bruno Baggetta, Marketing Director at Market New Haven. “It’s an immersive shopping experience. Everything from big brand names to independently owned retailers, you’ll find something for everyone on all of your lists.”

Watch as CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko checks out some of the unique shops!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss