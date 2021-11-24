New Haven is a Dining Destination Year Round

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Whether you are in the mood for the city’s iconic pizza, a delicious meal or just looking for a good spot to grab apps and a drink, New Haven has something to please every palate.

“If you want Italian, you want a steak house, you want Latin, its all downtown. When you want a pizza, you can go around the block to bar. This is the heart of New Haven,” says Moe Gad, owner of Villa Lulu.

If you or a loved one are still not comfortable dining out or you are just looking for that perfect gift this holiday, no worries there are options available.

“For folks having holiday celebrations at home, or if you are going to a holiday celebration, many downtown New Haven restaurants are offering family style to go orders. Gift cards make the perfect gift this holiday season. They’re the perfect way to support local and give the gift of food,” says Bruno Baggetta, marketing director, Market Hew Haven.

Watch as CT Style’s Griffin Pierson takes us down town to see what makes New Haven’s food scene so iconic.