NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The kids may still be counting their Halloween candy, but it is already time to think about Christmas. Tuesday morning, crews cut down a 45-foot tree in a Cosey Beach, East Haven front yard, and brought it to the New Haven Green to be the centerpiece of Elm City’s holiday festivities.

It’s a tree Alma Johnson-Sauro has known all her life. She grew up down the street and then moved into the house on Hobson Street in East Haven with her companion of 11 years, Ronald Morgan. Ronald and Alma offered the tree to New Haven as this year’s city Christmas Tree. Today, they collected it.

“I’m already having separation anxiety because I’m so used to it,” Johnson-Sauro said. “When I bring my car out of the garage, it’s there. When I walk out to the mailbox, it’s there.”

Smedly Crane and Rigging donated their time to cut down the 45-foot Norway spruce. United Illuminating had to cut the power to the block as they delicately lifted the tree over the utility lines.

This is one of the shorter journeys for a New Haven tree in recent memory. It only had to travel about six miles to its new home. It has to be brought to the green so soon because the tree lighting is just a month away, and it takes that long to get the tree just perfect.

“When you light this thing up, there’s a lot of bulbs on this thing, and they have to make sure it looks really good for the residents of New Haven,” explained Mayor Justin Elicker (D – New Haven). “So, there’s a lot of work that gets put into this.”

Unfortunately, one important person will not get to see the tree all lit up. Ronald Morgan passed away this past August before he even knew his tree was chosen. Johnson-Sauro is donating the tree in his memory, and she will be on the green to make sure everyone remembers him.

“Because I am going to be the one to push that button,” Johnson-Sauro said. “I’m really excited about that.”

The New Haven tree lighting is scheduled for Thursday, December 1st, and you can watch that tree lighting that evening exclusively on News 8.