Lightning causes fire at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire was sparked at Choate Rosemary Hall around 6:20 p.m. after severe thunderstorms moved through the state.

The roof of Hill House was struck by lightning in the storm.

Students residing in Hill House, the adjoining library, Hall and West Wing buildings were evacuated to the Worthington Johnson Athletic Center.

All students are safe and accounted for at this time.

Wallingford Police and Fire Departments are on the scene.

This is a breaking news story, details are developing.

