NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — A lightning strike caused a house to catch on fire in New Canaan Tuesday afternoon.

The New Canaan Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at a home on Nubel Lane at 1:30 p.m. after a lightning strike. At the scene, there was heavy smoke coming from all floors of the building, fire officials said.

Photos courtesy New Canaan Fire Department

Volunteers and career crews initiated an interior attack and knocked-down the fire. New Canaan was assisted by Westport, Vista, Norwalk, Stamford, Turn of River, and Wilton fire departments, as well as New Canaan EMS and police.

All residents and firefighters were safe.