Limited list of towns holding 4th of July fireworks shows amid COVID-19 concerns

(WTNH) — Most towns and cities around the state have canceled their fireworks displays due to the coronavirus pandemic this year, but a few places will still have Fourth of July fireworks. Here’s the list of towns and details.

July 2: Naugatuck – 9:30 p.m. at Old Firehouse Road with free parking at the Naugatuck Event Center (Rain date, July 3)

– 9:30 p.m. at Old Firehouse Road with free parking at the Naugatuck Event Center (Rain date, July 3) July 3: Madison – 9:30 p.m. at the waterfront area off West Wharf Beach – the Madison Fireworks Organization is accepting donations to help with the cost of the show. (Rain date, July 5)

– 9:30 p.m. at the waterfront area off West Wharf Beach – the Madison Fireworks Organization is accepting donations to help with the cost of the show. (Rain date, July 5) July 4: New Britain – 9:15 p.m. – The Great American Boom, being done drive-in style (event is sold out – rain date, July 5)

– 9:15 p.m. – The Great American Boom, being done drive-in style (event is sold out – rain date, July 5) July 5: Waterbury – 9:15 P.M. at 495 Union Street. In an effort to promote social distancing, city officials said that no one will be able to view the fireworks from the Brass Mill Center Mall parking lots. (event is free)

All towns and cities will require people coming to watch their displays to follow CDC guidelines and to practice social distancing.