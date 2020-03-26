LIST: Here are states that postponed primaries due to coronavirus

(Nexstar Media Wire) — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many states have postponed their primaries in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

The White House has issued guidelines advising against gatherings of more than 10 and urged older Americans to “stay home and away from other people.”

Here’s a state-by-state breakdown of the postponed primaries:

Alaska

The Alaska Democratic Party said in a Facebook post that “all in-person voting across the state originally scheduled for April 4 has been canceled in favor of a more extensive vote-by-mail process.” The March 24 vote-by-mail deadline has been extended to April 10.

The Alaska Republican Party said in a statement that its state convention, originally scheduled to begin April 2, “would convene electronically” on that date.

Connecticut

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said in a tweet that the state’s primary would be moved from April 28 to June 2.

He said the decision was “in coordination with other states and our Secretary of the State, and in an effort to carry out Democracy while keeping public health a top priority.”

Delaware

Delaware Gov. John Carney said in a statement that he had modified the State of Emergency Declaration to move the state’s primary from April 28 to June 2. He said this allows voting by absentee ballot.

“Delawareans have a basic, fundamental right to vote. Today’s order will preserve that right,” he said.

Georgia

Georgia’s primary, first scheduled for March 24, has been delayed until May 19

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement: “Events are moving rapidly and my highest priority is protecting the health of our poll workers, their families, and the community at large.”

Indiana

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order rescheduling the state’s primary from May 5 to June 2.

“The right of citizens to elect their leaders in a free and open election is one of the cornerstones of America. In order to balance that right with the safety of county employees, poll workers and voters, delaying Indiana’s primary election is the right move as we continue to do all we can to protect Hoosiers’ health,” he said in a statement.

Kentucky

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said the state’s primary election would be postponed, moving it from May 19 to June 23.

“Today, Governor (Andy) Beshear and I agreed to delay the primary election,” he said in a video posted to Twitter.

Louisiana

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signed an executive order to move the state’s presidential primary from April 4 to June 20. Louisiana was the first state to postpone its primary.

“The reasons include taking into account the older age of the majority of precinct volunteers and workers, and the need to reduce public contact, and also to allow maximum participation by all voters, regardless of their age and their health conditions,” Edwards said at a news conference.

Maryland

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state’s primary would be postponed from April 28 to June 2.

“While there are many valid reasons for unease and uncertainty right now, ensuring that the voices of Maryland citizens are heard shouldn’t be one of them,” Hogan said at a news conference.

Ohio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state would postpone its March 17 presidential primary, although a new date had not been decided. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said he would seek to move the date to June 2.

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez signed a resolution into law that would postpone the March 29 Democratic presidential primary until April 26.

“Without a doubt, this is the time for preventative measures to stop the spread of the virus,” Charles Rodríguez, chairman of the Democratic Party of Puerto Rico, said in a statement. “But even in this crisis, both the Legislature and the Governor highlighted the democratic freedoms and rights that allow us to be a society based on the value of voting, as an expression of the will of the majority of our people.”

Rhode Island

Both the Democratic and Republican presidential primary elections have been moved from April 28 to June 2. Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo signed an executive order that stated that the state board of elections would determine a “predominantly mail ballot” primary.

The order read: “The Rhode Island Department of Health shall advise the Board on any public health concerns that may arise with respect to voting practices involving person-to-person contact.”