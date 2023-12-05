PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium expected to bring thousands of people to Southern New England late next week, here are some ways you can celebrate ahead of the big game.

Thursday, Dec. 7

5 p.m. – Army-Navy Game Fan Fest at Gillette Stadium (free and open to the public)

Activities, giveaways and special photo opportunities

Up-close look at Army tanks and Navy assets

Viewing party for the Patriots-Steelers game on Thursday Night Football

Military discounts being offered at some Patriot Place businesses

Park in lots 3, 4 and 5

Friday Dec. 8

8 a.m. – Tug of War at Minute Man National Historical Park

9:30 a.m. – Team Events at the Boston Common

11:10 a.m. – Parade from Boston Common to Faneuil Hall

12 p.m. – Pull-up competition at Faneuil Hall

3:45 p.m. – Relay Race at USS Constitution to Breeds Hill

5 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Army-Navy Game Fan Fest at Gillette Stadium (free and open to public)

Saturday Dec. 9

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Army-Navy Game Fan Fest at Gillette Stadium (ticketholders only)