TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Snow is falling across some parts of Connecticut on Monday morning.

Storm Team 8 reported that Litchfield County will be seeing the highest amounts of snow with six inches or more in some areas.

While the northern part of the state is seeing snow, the shoreline is seeing heavy rain and wind gusts.

