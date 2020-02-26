LIVE: At least 8 shot at Milwaukee MillerCoors headquarters; suspected shooter dead, police say

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTNH/ABC News) — A former employee killed “multiple” people after opening fire at the MillerCoors headquarters in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Officials told ABC News at least eight people were shot. The gunman is dead.

MPD is investigating a critical incident in the 4000 block of W. State Street. Please stay clear of the area at this time. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 26, 2020

Law enforcement told ABC News the shooter was an employee that was fired earlier in the day, who returned with a gun and started firing.

The shooter’s identity has not yet been released.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett told reporters that multiple people have died.

“There is an active situation at our Milwaukee facility and we are working closely with the Milwaukee Police Department,” Molson Coors Beverage Company said in a statement. “Our top priority is our employees and we’ll provide updates in conjunction with the police as we are able.”

The FBI and ATF have responded to the scene to assist with local law enforcement.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.