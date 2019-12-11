LIVE: Judiciary Committee begins deliberations on articles of impeachment

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The House Judiciary Committee is meeting Wednesday night to begin deliberations on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
We will be updating this story with the latest from Wednesday night’s hearing:
7 p.m. – Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) has started the hearing. He will deliver his opening statement, followed by an opening statement from ranking member Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA).
6:45 p.m. – The House Judiciary Committee is set to begin its markup hearing soon on the articles of impeachment.
