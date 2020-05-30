LIVE UPDATES: NASA astronauts inside SpaceX capsule, preparing for historic launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) – NASA is moving forward with its plan to make a second attempt at a historic launch of the crewed SpaceX Demo-2 mission on Saturday afternoon, despite some iffy weather.

The first commercial crewed mission was initially scheduled to take place Wednesday but had to be scrubbed less than 20 minutes before liftoff due to unfavorable weather. Weather is once again a concern for Saturday’s targeted launch of 3:22 p.m. ET.

As of 12 p.m. ET, NASA gives about a 50/50 chance the weather on the Space Coast will cooperate. But NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted just before 11:30 a.m. saying Demo-2 astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley were “GO for suit up.”

We are GO for suit up! #LaunchAmerica



Liftoff is slated for today at 3:22 p.m. ET: https://t.co/zAPRwTxsPx pic.twitter.com/RLZ52CXgVn — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 30, 2020

Behnken and Hurley got suited up and said goodbye to their families around 12 p.m. ET before heading to Kennedy Space Center’s historic Launch Complex 39A.

By 1 p.m. ET, the two NASA astronauts were buckled into their seats and completing communication checks with the NASA and SpaceX teams in preparation for launch.

If the weather cooperates and all goes according to plan Saturday, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft will lift off from Kennedy Space Center, carrying Behnken and Hurley to the International Space Station. They will be the first astronauts launched from U.S. soil since 2011.

The Demo-2 mission marks a new era of human spaceflight. NASA describes as the final major step before the Commercial Crew Program certifies Crew Dragon for long-duration missions to the space station.

We will provide live coverage throughout the day as NASA and SpaceX attempt the historic crewed launch again. Our coverage starts at 12 p.m. ET.