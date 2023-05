Singer Lizzo has voiced her criticisms of the body positivity movement in the past.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

(WTNH) — Lizzo’s concert at the XL Center in Hartford on Saturday has been postponed, according to LiveNation.

Lizzo posted a video on Instagram on Thursday in which she described her flu-like symptoms and ultimately cancelled her show in Montreal. She is unable to perform on Saturday as per doctor’s orders.

The new date has not yet been announced. Tickets for Saturday’s concert will be honored on the new date.