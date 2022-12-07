WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was arrested after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) found a loaded gun in her fanny pack in Connecticut.

TSA said on November 30, a woman was stopped from carrying a loaded gun onto a flight at Bradley. TSA officers detected the gun in the woman’s fanny pack and notified state police.

During the search, state police discovered a loaded .9mm gun with a round inside the chamber.

This was the 5th gun detected at Bradley this year. Last year, there were 9 guns detected at Bradley. “Our TSA officers once again prove why they are vital to airport security,” said William Csontos, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Connecticut. “Passengers who are traveling with firearms need to ensure they declare them with the airline and that they are properly packed in their checked baggage.”

Guns are permitted on flights in checked bags if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.

The woman has only been identified as a Connecticut resident.