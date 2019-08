EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– After moving from their long-time Branford location, the Lobster Shack is ready to welcome customers to its new East Haven location.

If you can’t wait for your lobster roll any longer, they open their doors on Cosey Beach Avenue at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

They’re at the site of what used to be the beachhead. They’re open Thursday through Sunday for the rest of the summer.