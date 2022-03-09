OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The war in Ukraine is not only pushing up gas prices, but the price of wheat is skyrocketing. Global food shortages are becoming more of a concern.

Wheat is on a path similar to gasoline, the demand far outpacing the supply. This week, it also hit a 14-year high, and with Ukraine now banning grain exports, bakeries are concerned just how high their bills will go.

Food prices are about to get even higher. Ukraine, often called the breadbasket of the world, has banned wheat exports to help keep their own people fed during the war. It’s expected to send wheat prices even higher.

“We have already seen a fifteen percent price of the cost of wheat, which is a principal ingredient. It goes into our breads, cookies, and doughnuts,” said Simon Copper, co-owner of Oxford Baking Co.

Simon Cooper has run the Oxford Baking Company since September, a retirement dream he’s fulfilling with his partner. As the price of fuel gets more expensive, so are their delivery costs that now have higher fuel surcharges. They’ve been able to absorb the added costs so far.

“If it continues to rise, we will not be able to contain it and we will have to pass it onto our customers. We hope they understand,” Cooper said.

With the major concerns now about the global food supply, Cooper says it’s time for other areas of the world to increase production.

“When there is a supply shortage in one of the parts of the world, that’s when other areas of the world have to step up and fill the gap,” Cooper said.

On Wednesday, Ukraine also banned the exports of millet, buckwheat, sugar, cattle, and other meats. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, both counties have had to close ports used for exporting goods. Up until the war, the two counties accounted for roughly 30 percent of global wheat exports.