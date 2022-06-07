(WTNH) – It’s been a perfect storm for small businesses all over the state. Not only has it been harder and more expensive to get the products they need, but increasing gas prices are making their day-to-day operations challenging.

Pool Boy Pools is wrapping up construction of a new in-ground pool.

“We travel all over New England. So, gas can get quite costly,” said Bill Perry, owner of Pool Boy Pools.

Bill Perry says their daily operating costs are going up, and rising fuel prices are putting a pinch on small businesses like his.

“It’s averaging about $500 to $800 a day for trucks and bobcats during construction, but it’s the goods. Everything that’s coming in has a fuel surcharge, which can vary from $12 up to $120 depending on what’s coming,” Perry said.

He says they’re trying not to raise prices and they’re going what they can to be as efficient and organized as possible.

“So, we’re not running back on jobs that are long-distance like, ‘hey, we forgot this one fitting and we must drive an hour each way.’ Now we’re making sure everything is loaded, everything is inventoried,” Perry said.

As for restaurants that rely on delivery, it’s been difficult.

“Twenty dollars to go to Hamden, you’re going to waste $5 in gas,” said John Mongillo, co-owner of Mangia Apizza. “We do free delivery, so it’s basically up to our customers to tip and tip well. If it wasn’t for them, they understand the process.”

At Mangia Apizza in North Haven, they say the generosity and support of their customers have carried them through.

“The only thing is, instead of delivering to multiple towns, we’re going to have to be restricted to North Haven and maybe Hamden,” Mongillo said.

They’ve taken steps to lower costs, including picking up their own food instead of using a distributor.

“Who knows how long the food is sitting on the trucks, so I like to know. I’ll go, I’ll prepare a frozen box, so when I know I’m bringing stuff back, I know things are fresh and cold, and so on,” said Stephen Galluzzi, co-owner of Mangia Apizza.

They’re hoping something can be done to help. Connecticut lawmakers are among those pushing for relief and Attorney General William Tong says his office has received more than 200 complaints of price gouging at pumps. At this point, their investigations haven’t found any proof of it.