NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A local entrepreneur is making waves with her own farm and tea-making business.



Kristy Benson is the operator of Bittersweet Farm in Higganum, a representative for the Lower Connecticut River Valley Regional Agricultural Fund and she runs the Higganum Farmer’s Market.



Her mother’s gardening talent sparked Benson’s interest in farming and began growing vegetables at the age of two. She continued to follow that passion and found herself working in the farming industry and jumped at the opportunity to start her own farm in 2015.

Benson started off by selling vegetables on her farm and began creating artisanal teas from the herbs from her own garden. Benson currently sells specialty teas to help others with relaxation, insomnia and stress.

Benson shares her farming knowledge through courses on her farm and libraries throughout the state. She also teaches courses on gardening and how to create herbal remedies by using locally grown plants.

