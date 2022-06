Abortion-rights activist are seen outside the Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(WTNH) – There are a lot of questions about what will happen next following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. From potential legal challenges to state abortion laws, to how the Supreme Court could rule on future cases.

Katherine Kraschel, executive director for the Solomon Center for Health, Law, and Policy at Yale is answering several questions.

Watch the video above for the full segment.