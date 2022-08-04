GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The extreme heat isn’t helping the drought conditions across the state. As you can imagine, farms are feeling the drought the most.

The state continues to be at Stage 2 drought level because of the lack of rain. Farms like Bishops Orchard in Guilford are feeling the impact and have to get creative to water the crops.

Sarah Bishop-Dellaventura is the owner and chief operating officer at Bishop’s Orchard. She showed a section of her 300-acre farm that’s been in her family for 151 years.

The lack of rain this summer has been a real challenge.

“Brown grass people can deal with. It’s not pretty, but it is what it is. When it comes to farming and what you are relying on to pay your bills, to pay your labor, your staff, it’s a very difficult thing to deal with,” Bishop-Dellaventura said.

It’s peach season in Connecticut, and what’s notable is the difference in size because of the dry stretch of weather.

“The color is there on most of the peaches, it’s just the size that it comes down to,” Bishop-Dellaventura said.

She showed News 8 a comparison of two containers of blueberries, one from two years ago, with berries almost the size of a quarter. This summer, the berries are barely dime sized.

On Thursday, the Interagency Drought Workgroup held a meeting and decided to keep Connecticut at a Level 2 drought level.

“They’re starting to feel the stress of this drought. It’s advancing as we get further in,” said Simon Levesque, Department of Agriculture.

Meanwhile, a pump works overtime to transfer water from one pond to another to make sure crops get the water they desperately need. Bishop-Dellaventura says moving water takes time and time is money.

In addition to the drought, Bishop-Dellaventura says they are feeling the financial impact across the board with rising fuel, fertilizer, and labor costs.

“We’ve had good years, we’ve had bad years, it just comes with the experience of farming. You just take it with Mother Nature and what we’re handed, but each time something happens, it hopefully prepares us to change things in how we farm in the future,” Bishop-Dellaventura said.

Like so many farmers, they are hoping for rain this month.