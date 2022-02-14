NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Valentine’s Day may be all about the long-stemmed, red roses, but for those in the flower business, it’s a very important day for the long green, as in a lot of money, and a lot of work.

“Really a long weekend of getting prepped, getting everything out, making sure you have all your supplies,” explained Darcie Depase, who owns Rae’s Florist on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington. She says that, when it comes to big days for florists, there’s Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day.

“Mother’s Day is more of a week-long holiday, so this is a lot in one day,” Depase said. We have our drivers, we have our pickups, so this is a very busy time of year.”

This year is a very strange one, however. Supply chain issues are plaguing every business. Luckily, Darcie was able to get plenty of roses. What those roses go in is tougher to find.

“Vases, a lot of items that I use for other parts of the business. like, a lot of funeral pieces. A lot of those things have been hard to get,” Depase said. “Even ribbon has been hard to get.”

Not only are certain things harder to find because of supply chain issues, but think about all the deliveries happening today. That takes fuel for cars and trucks, and that is much more expensive this year. The result is, like every other industry, many florists have had to raise prices.

A local shop like Rae’s can help you find something in your price range and provide more personal service than some national websites. Depase has heard some of those horror stories.

“Some of them will even get a call saying they can’t even make the order happen for them. Last-minute,” Depase said. “You know, we’re a mom and pop, so we do try to make it personal.”

She says she is even taking orders still during the day on Valentine’s Day. Pickup orders only, though. Her drivers are already maxed out.