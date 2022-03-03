HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Ireland’s Great Hunger Museum is turning ten this year, but it has been closed for the past two years. It closed in March of 2020 because of COVID, and then the university which owns the museum, Quinnipiac University, said that it would not be able to reopen it because of money issues.

The university said that it does not make enough money to sustain and support itself.

There is one local group that is holding out hope and wants to see the museum reopen. It recently said it would like to see it reopen on St. Patrick’s Day and even had docents who would man the museum, but they said that might be a miracle right now.

The museum houses the world’s largest collection of art, artifacts, and literature about the great hunger in Ireland that happened in the mid-19th Century.

While Quinnipiac doesn’t plan to reopen it, it says it is in talks with other groups to hopefully keep the collection together and keep it in Connecticut.

The building itself is designed to look like an Irish cottage from the outside and inside it’s designed to look like a ship, like one that many Irish people took to escape the famine. Downstairs there are low ceilings and it’s dark like steerage and upstairs it is open and bright like the deck of a ship, so the building also has value to those who want to save the museum.